Tolins Tyres IPO Allotment Today — Step-By-Step Guide To Check Status

The initial public offering of Tolins Tyres Ltd. received a positive response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Wednesday, was subscribed 23.89 times, led by demand from institutional investors and non-institutional wealthy investors.

Tolins Tyres IPO received bids for 17,89,26,528 shares against 74,88,372 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 27.41 times while the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 25.42 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) garnered 21.52 times bidding.

The IPO was subscribed 5.22 times on day two of the subscription on Tuesday. It was subscribed 1.8 times on Monday, the first day of subscription.

The company aimed to raise Rs 230 crore via the offering, which consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 30 crore.

The allotment for Tolins Tyres IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 12. The offer is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on September 16.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.