"Three M Paper Boards IPO recieved a good response from the investors with an overall subscription of 171.33 times on the last of bidding. Anchor investors: 1 timeNon-institutional investors: 284.67 timesRetail investors: 175.19 timesQualified Institutions: 79.37 timesThe subscription period for the IPO opened on July 12, and ended on July 16. The IPO aimed to raise Rs 39.83 crore through a fresh issue of 57.72 lakh shares, with a price band set between Rs 67 to Rs 69 per share. Retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs 138,000 for 2000 shares.The allotment for the Three M Paper Boards IPO will be finalised on Thursday, July 18. Investors can check the Three M Paper Boards IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and BSE website. Below is the step-by-step guide to check allotment status..Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.htmlSelect any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.Choose 'Three M Paper Boards Limited' from the list of companies.In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status..Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspxSelect the issue type as 'Equity.'Choose 'Three M Paper Boards Limited' from the dropdown menu.Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.Download or print the allotment status for your records..Shares of Three M Paper Boards Limited are set to be listed on BSE SME on Monday, July 22..IPO Open Date: Friday, July 12IPO Close Date: Tuesday, July 16Basis of Allotment: Thursday, July 18Initiation of Refunds: Friday, July 19Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, July 19Listing Date: Monday, July 22.Three M Paper Boards Limited, founded in July 1989, manufactures high-quality recycled paper-based Duplex Board products for packaging in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and consumer goods. Based in Mumbai with a manufacturing facility in Chiplun, Maharashtra, the company has a production capacity of 72,000 TPA as of FY 2022-23. With 25 dealers across India and shipments to over 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean, and African regions, Three M Paper Boards Limited meets global standards and employs 231 people as of February 2024.In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Three M Paper Boards reported a 16.3% decrease in revenue while achieving a remarkable 71.53% increase in Profit After Tax (PAT). This financial growth underscores the company's positioning in the competitive paper manufacturing sector."