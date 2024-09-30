How To Check Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Allotment Status Online

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd. was subscribed over 300 times on the last and final day of bidding on Friday, led by demand from Non-Institutional Buyers.

The SME IPO was subscribed 67.22 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday and 17.31 times on Wednesday.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO received bids for 1,04,67,99,000 shares against 32,49,000 shares for offer, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh. The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 356.81 times subscription while retail individual investors subscribed the issue 347.64 times.

The NSE SME offering was an entirely fresh issue of 34.29 lakh shares aimed at raising Rs 15.09 crore. The company fixed the IPO price band in the range of Rs 42 to Rs 44 per share. Retail investors could participate in the Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO with a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,32,000.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 30. The company is anticipated to debut on the NSE SME platform by October 3. Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on Mas Services Ltd.