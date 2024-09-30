How To Check Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Allotment Status Online
Investors who bid for the issue can check the Thinking Hats Entertainment IPO allotment status on Mas Services Ltd.
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd. was subscribed over 300 times on the last and final day of bidding on Friday, led by demand from Non-Institutional Buyers.
The SME IPO was subscribed 67.22 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday and 17.31 times on Wednesday.
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO received bids for 1,04,67,99,000 shares against 32,49,000 shares for offer, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh. The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 356.81 times subscription while retail individual investors subscribed the issue 347.64 times.
The NSE SME offering was an entirely fresh issue of 34.29 lakh shares aimed at raising Rs 15.09 crore. The company fixed the IPO price band in the range of Rs 42 to Rs 44 per share. Retail investors could participate in the Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO with a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,32,000.
The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 30. The company is anticipated to debut on the NSE SME platform by October 3. Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on Mas Services Ltd.
How To Check Thinking Hats IPO Allotment Status On Mas Services
Visit the website of Mas Services at https://www.masserv.com/index.asp
Click on the 'IPO Allotment Status' option displayed on the page.
IPO name will be displayed on the screen (Name will populated once share allocation is finalised)
Choose one of the following options: Search on Dp Id/Client Id or search on PAN No.
Enter the required details.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Thinking Hats IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Thinking Hats IPO is Rs 30 as of 10:00 a.m. on September 30, implying a 68.18% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 74 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, September 25
IPO Close Date: Friday, September 27
Basis of Allotment: Monday, September 30
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, October 1
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, October 1
Listing Date: Thursday, October 3
About Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions
Incorporated in 2013, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is a concept development, event design and production company specialising in live events, corporate, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), social and virtual events. The company is also engaged in OTT content production and experiential marketing.
The company entered the OTT content production space in 2019. It also makes short films for YouTube and corporate events movies.
The company plans to use the money raised via the public issue to settle its existing debts. A portion of the money raised via the issue may be used to meet the company's working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.