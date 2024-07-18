"Sati Poly Plast IPO received an overwhelming response from the investors with an overall subscription of 499.13 times on the last day of bidding. Anchor investors: 1Non-institutional investors: 569.52 timesRetail investors: 670.62 timesQualified Institutions: 146.00 timesThe subscription period for the Sati Poly Plast IPO, which began on July 12, ended on July 16. The SME IPO, worth Rs 17.36 crore, consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 13.35 lakh shares. Investors could apply for shares priced between Rs 123 and Rs 130, with a minimum investment of Rs 1,30,000 for 1,000 shares. The allotment for Sati Poly Plast IPO will be finalised on Thursday, July 18. Investors can check Sati Poly Plast IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd. Mentioned below is the step-by-step guide to check your share allocation status of Sati Poly Plast Limited IPO..Visit the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.htmlSelect 'Sati Poly Plast Limited' from the drop-down menu.Choose one of the four options: Application number, DP/Client ID, Accoun number/IFSC, or PAN.Provide the relevant details of the selected mode.Click on the 'Submit' button.The allotment status will be displayed on the screen..Sati Poly Plast Limited will list its shares on the NSE SME platform, with trading anticipated to commence on Monday, July 22..IPO Open Date: Friday, July 12IPO Close Date: Tuesday, July 16Basis of Allotment: Thursday, July 18Initiation of Refunds: Friday, July 19Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, July 19Listing Date: Monday, July 22.Sati Poly Plast Limited, founded in July 1999, makes flexible packaging materials for various industries. They have two manufacturing units in Noida: Plant 1 in Gautam Budh Nagar and Plant 2 in Udhyog Kendra, each with a capacity of 540 tons per month. Between 2018 and 2019, the company increased its capacity from 250 to 500 tons per month. They supply packaging materials to many Indian states and count companies like Pidilite, Adani Wilmar, and JVL among their clients. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Sati Poly Plast Limited reported a slight decline of -6.05% in revenue, while Profit After Tax (PAT) registered a modest increase of 6.39% compared to the previous fiscal year. The company's resilient financial performance underscores its stability and strategic management amidst market fluctuations."