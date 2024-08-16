Saraswati Saree Depot IPO: Check Share Allotment Status And Listing Date

The initial public offering of Saraswati Saree Depot Limited received a fantastic response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 107 times on its third and final day on Wednesday, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

Subscription Status: Day 3

The IPO was subscribed 107.52 times as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Qualified institutional buyers: 64.12 times.

Non-institutional investors: 358.65 times.

Retail investors: 61.88 times.

The allotment for Saraswati Saree Depot IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 16. Investors who bid for the issue can check Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and the BSE website by following the steps provided below.

The initial public offering of Saraswati Saree Depot Limited just stood outside the top 10 most subscribed IPOs of 2024 at 11th position, just below Awfis Space Solutions.