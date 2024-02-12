How To Check Rashi Peripherals IPO Allotment Status?
The allotment of shares for Rashi Peripherals Limited will be finalised on Monday, February 12.
On the last day of subscription for Rashi Peripherals IPO, the total subscription reached 59.71 times, with institutional investors subscribing 143.66 times, non-institutional investors 62.75 times, and retail investors 10.44 times.
The IPO price range was set at Rs 295 to Rs 311 per share.
The allotment for the Rashi Peripherals IPO is expected to be finalised today.
Investors who applied for the IPO can follow the steps mentioned below to check the share allotment for Rashi Peripherals IPO.
Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status: How to check on Link Intime India Private Ltd
Visit the website of Link Intime at https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Rashi Peripherals Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check Rashi Peripherals IPO allotment status on BSE website
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Rashi Peripherals Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Rashi Peripherals IPO Listing Date
Shares of Rashi Peripherals Limited are set to list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, February 14.
Rashi Peripherals IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, February 7
IPO Close Date: Friday, February 9
Basis of Allotment: Monday, February 12
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, February 13
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, February 13
Listing Date: Wednesday, February 14
Rashi Peripherals IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 600 crore
Face value: Rs 5 per share
Shares for fresh issue: 19,292,604 shares
Price band: Rs 295 to Rs 311 per share
Lot size: 48 Shares