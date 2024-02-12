How To Check Rashi Peripherals IPO Allotment Status?

On the last day of subscription for Rashi Peripherals IPO, the total subscription reached 59.71 times, with institutional investors subscribing 143.66 times, non-institutional investors 62.75 times, and retail investors 10.44 times.

The IPO price range was set at Rs 295 to Rs 311 per share.

The allotment for the Rashi Peripherals IPO is expected to be finalised today.

Investors who applied for the IPO can follow the steps mentioned below to check the share allotment for Rashi Peripherals IPO.