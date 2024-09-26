How To Check Rappid Valves (India) IPO Allotment Status; Check GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering of Rappid Valves (India) received a strong response from investors. The SME issue was subscribed 176.06 times on Wednesday, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

The allotment for Rappid Valves (India) is expected to be finalised by Thursday, September 26. Shares of Rappid Valves (India) Limited will be listed on the NSE SME (Emerge) on Monday, September 30.

Investors who applied for the public issue of Rappid Valves (India) limited can check the share allotment status on Link Intime India once the allotment is finalised.