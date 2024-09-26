How To Check Rappid Valves (India) IPO Allotment Status; Check GMP And Listing Date
The allotment for Rappid Valves (India) is expected to be finalised by Thursday, September 26. Shares of Rappid Valves (India) Limited will be listed on the NSE SME (Emerge) on Monday, September 30.
The initial public offering of Rappid Valves (India) received a strong response from investors. The SME issue was subscribed 176.06 times on Wednesday, led by demand from non-institutional investors.
Investors who applied for the public issue of Rappid Valves (India) limited can check the share allotment status on Link Intime India once the allotment is finalised.
How to check Rappid Valves IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd
Visit the IPO allotment page on Link Intime India here.
Choose 'Rappid Valves Limited" from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the 'Submit' button to check your allotment status.
Rappid Valves IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) of Rappid Valves India IPO is Rs 100 as of 8:24 a.m. on September 26, implying a 45.05% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 322 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Rappid Valves IPO Details
The initial public offering of Rappid Valves (India) Ltd. which opened for bidding on Monday closed on Wednesday, September 25. Rappid Valves IPO is a book-built issue consisting entirely of a fresh issue of over 13.69 lakh shares, totalling Rs 30.41 crore.
The price band for the offering was set at Rs 210 to Rs 222 per share. Retail investors could apply for this NSE SME IPO with a minimum lot size of 600 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,33,200.
For High Net-Worth Individuals, the minimum lot size for application was 2 lots (1,200 shares), totalling Rs 2,66,400.
Link Intime Pvt. is the registrar for the Rappid Valves IPO, while Shreni Shares Ltd. has been appointed as the book-running lead manager.
Rikhav Securities Ltd. is acting as the market maker for Rappid Valves IPO.
Rappid Valves IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The IPO was subscribed 176.06 times on Wednesday
Qualified Institutions: 55.97 times
Non-institutional buyers: 491.49 times
Retail investors: 109.09 times
Founded in 2002, Rappid Valves specialises in manufacturing valve solutions. The company produces valves in various sizes, using ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company has offices in Gujarat’s Dahej, Ahmedabad; Pune in Maharashtra and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.