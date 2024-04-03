How To Check Radiowalla IPO Allotment Status
Bidding for the Radiowalla Network that concluded on April 2, received a remarkable response from the investors as the issue was oversubscribed 307.54 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 87.96 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 491.86 times, and retail investors subscribing 353.98 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The SME IPO which opened for bidding on Wednesday, March 27 aimed to raise Rs 14.25 crore by offering 18.75 lakh fresh shares. The price band for the IPO was between Rs 72 to Rs 76 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.
The allotment for the Radiowalla IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Investors can check the Radiowalla IPO allotment status on the official website of Maashitla Securities Private Limited, the registrar for the issue.
How to check Radiowalla IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities Private Limited
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website here: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
Select "Radiowalla Limited" from the drop-down list on the Check Application Status on the Public issues page.
Select and Enter your PAN number or Demat Account Number or Application Number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
The company will initiate the refunds on Thursday, April 4 for investors who failed to secure the shares of Radiowalla Network IPO. Investors who were successfully allotted the Radiowalla Network Limited shares should expect the shares to be credited to their demat account on the same day, i.e. Thursday, April 4.
Radiowalla IPO Listing Date
The shares of Radiowalla Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, April 5.
About Radiowalla Limited
Set up in August 2011, the Bengaluru-based start-up founded by Anil Srivatsa (CEO) and Harvinderjit Bhatia (director) provides radio services to businesses. They make custom radio channels for brands and offer private radio channels for companies to engage their employees. They also provide services like digital signage and point of purchase advertising. They mainly serve other businesses and have expanded their services to countries like UAE, Oman, Mexico, Sri Lanka, and the Middle East.