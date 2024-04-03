How To Check Radiowalla IPO Allotment Status

Bidding for the Radiowalla Network that concluded on April 2, received a remarkable response from the investors as the issue was oversubscribed 307.54 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 87.96 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 491.86 times, and retail investors subscribing 353.98 times, as per chittorgarh.com.



The SME IPO which opened for bidding on Wednesday, March 27 aimed to raise Rs 14.25 crore by offering 18.75 lakh fresh shares. The price band for the IPO was between Rs 72 to Rs 76 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.



The allotment for the Radiowalla IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.