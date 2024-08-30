Premier Energies IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today; Steps To Check Status Provided Here

The initial public offering of Premier Energies Ltd. was subscribed 74.38 times on the third and final day of subscription on Thursday, led by demand from QIBs.

Subscription Status: Day 3

The IPO was subscribed 74.38 times as of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Institutional buyers: 216.67 times.

Non-institutional investors: 50.04 times.

Retail investors: 7.69 times.

Portion reserved for employees: 11.43 times.

The allotment for the Premier Energies IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 30. Investors who bid for the issue can check Premier Energies IPO allotment status on BSE and IPO registrar websites.