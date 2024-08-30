Premier Energies IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today; Steps To Check Status Provided Here
Premier Energies IPO was subscribed close to 75 times on the final day of subscription. Follow the steps mentioned here to check your share allocation status.
The initial public offering of Premier Energies Ltd. was subscribed 74.38 times on the third and final day of subscription on Thursday, led by demand from QIBs.
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO was subscribed 74.38 times as of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Institutional buyers: 216.67 times.
Non-institutional investors: 50.04 times.
Retail investors: 7.69 times.
Portion reserved for employees: 11.43 times.
The allotment for the Premier Energies IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 30. Investors who bid for the issue can check Premier Energies IPO allotment status on BSE and IPO registrar websites.
How to check Premier Energies IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies Limited
Visit the KFin Technologies website here.
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Premier Energies Limited" from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Premier Energies IPO allotment status on BSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on BSE website here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Premier Energies Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Premier Energies IPO Listing Date
Premier Energies IPO will list on the Bombay Stock Exchange and NSE with the listing date fixed as Tuesday, September 3.
Premier Energies IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Monday, August 26
IPO Close Date: Thursday, August 29
Basis of Allotment: Friday, August 30
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, September 2
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, September 2
Listing Date: Tuesday, September 3
About Premier Energies IPO
The public issue, which aims to raise Rs 2,830.4 crore, consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,291.4 crore and an offer-for-sale component of Rs 1,539 crore, according to the red herring prospectus.
The minimum lot size for bidding is 33 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. The price band for the offering is set at Rs 427–450 per share.
About Premier Energies Limited
Founded in April 1995, PEL manufactures integrated solar cells and solar panels. The company is also the second-largest solar cell and module manufacturer in India as per capacity. As of March, it has a 16.2% market share in the total solar cell-installed capacity in India.
The company has five manufacturing units in Hyderabad. Its total annual installed capacity for solar cells stands at 2 GW, while its solar module production capacity is 4.13 GW.