How To Check Popular Foundations IPO Allotment Status

The Popular Foundations IPO subscription period concluded on Thursday, and the allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, September 20.

The SME IPO was subscribed 9.21 times overall.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 3.54 times

Retail Investors: 14.89 times

Popular Foundations is raising Rs 19.87 crore through this fixed price issue, which consists entirely of 53.7 lakh fresh shares. The 5-day IPO was open for bidding from September 13, to September 19, and the IPO price was set at Rs 37 per share.

Investors who applied for shares can check their allotment status on Bigshare Services or BSE.