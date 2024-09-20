How To Check Popular Foundations IPO Allotment Status
Investors who applied for shares of Popular Foundations can check their allotment status on Bigshare Services or BSE.
The Popular Foundations IPO subscription period concluded on Thursday, and the allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, September 20.
The SME IPO was subscribed 9.21 times overall.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 3.54 times
Retail Investors: 14.89 times
Popular Foundations is raising Rs 19.87 crore through this fixed price issue, which consists entirely of 53.7 lakh fresh shares. The 5-day IPO was open for bidding from September 13, to September 19, and the IPO price was set at Rs 37 per share.
How to check Popular Foundations IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the Bigshare Services website here.
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Popular Foundations Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Popular Foundations IPO allotment status on BSE website
Go to the IPO allotment page on BSE website here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Popular Foundations Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Popular Foundations IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Popular Foundations is Rs 0 as of 09:02 a.m. on Friday, implying no over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 37 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
About Popular Foundations Limited
Popular Foundations Limited, founded in 1998, offers engineering and construction services, providing complete solutions for the construction industry. The company focuses on non-residential and non-government projects, especially in and around Chennai. It has also completed projects in cities like Pondicherry, Tanjore, Bangalore, Trichy, Madurai, Vizhuppuram, and Coimbatore.
The company’s key strengths include an experienced management team, timely project delivery, quality designs, a strong business model, and a trusted brand reputation. As of September 2024, it employs 86 staff members.