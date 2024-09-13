How To Check PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Allotment Status — Details Here
PNG Jewellers shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE, with September 17 being the tentative listing date.
The initial public offering of PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. received a strong response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Thursday, was subscribed 59.41 times, led by demand from qualified institutional buyers.
The Rs 1,100-crore IPO received bids for 1,00,31,53,273 shares against 1,68,85,964 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.
The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 136.85 times subscription while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 56.09 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 16.58 times subscription.
The PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO was subscribed 6.90 times on day two of the subscription on Wednesday. The issue got fully subscribed within a few hours of opening for bidding on Tuesday and ended the day with a two-time subscription.
The Maharashtra-based company's IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 250 crore by promoter SVG Business Trust.
The allotment for PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 13. The company's shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE, with September 17 being the tentative listing date.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.
How To Check PN Gadgil IPO Allotment On Bigshare Services?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'PN Gadgil Jewellers Limited' from the list of companies. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
In the 'Selection Type' dropdown, choose either Application Number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your Application Number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.
How To Check PNG Jewellers IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website?
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose 'PN Gadgil Jewellers Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu.
Enter your Application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of PNG Gadgil was Rs 333 as of 7:26 p.m., implying a 69.38% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 813 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
About PN Gadgil Jewellers
Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 393 crore will be utilised for the funding expenditure towards setting up 12 new stores in Maharashtra, Rs 300 crore for payment of debt, besides a portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.
PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd offers a wide range of precious metal/jewellery products including gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewellery, across various price points and designs.
The company's products are primarily sold under its flagship brand, 'PNG', and various sub-brands, through multiple channels, including 39 retail stores (as of July 31, 2024) and various online marketplaces, including websites.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.