How To Check Pelatro IPO Allotment Status; Check GMP And Listing Date
The share allotment for Pelatro IPO is expected to be finalised today.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Pelatro Ltd., which opened for subscription on Monday, ended on Thursday. This offering involved the fresh issue of 27.99 lakh shares, aiming to raise Rs 55.98 crore from the market.
The Pelatro IPO saw different levels of interest over its three days. It was subscribed 0.43 times on the first day, 1.59 times on the second, and 2.81 times on the third day. By the end of Day 4, the IPO had been subscribed 21.94 times, with significant interest from qualified institutions (15.22 times), non-institutional buyers (55.31 times), and retail investors (12.58 times).
This IPO is a book-built issue, with the price band set between Rs 190 and Rs 200 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors was 600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 120,000. High-net-worth investors (HNIs) needed to apply for at least two lots, totaling Rs 240,000. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar.
The allotment for Pelatro IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 20. Shares of Pelatro Limited are expected to list on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, September 24.
Investors can the share allotment status on Bigshare Services.
How to check Pelatro IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the Bigshare Services website here
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Pelatro Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Pelatro IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Pelatro is Rs 0 as of 06:04 a.m. on Friday, implying no gains over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 200 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
About Pelatro Limited
Pelatro Limited provides a customer engagement platform called mViva, which helps companies understand their customers better and improve interactions. Their platform offers solutions for campaign management, loyalty programs, lead management, and data monetization. By May 31, 2024, Pelatro's platform was being used or implemented in 38 telecom networks across 30 countries, including India. The company serves telecom companies and is expanding to banks and financial firms. Pelatro stands out for its proprietary technology, global customer base, and a cost-effective business model. They employed 296 people as of May 2024.