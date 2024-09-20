How To Check Pelatro IPO Allotment Status; Check GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Pelatro Ltd., which opened for subscription on Monday, ended on Thursday. This offering involved the fresh issue of 27.99 lakh shares, aiming to raise Rs 55.98 crore from the market.

The Pelatro IPO saw different levels of interest over its three days. It was subscribed 0.43 times on the first day, 1.59 times on the second, and 2.81 times on the third day. By the end of Day 4, the IPO had been subscribed 21.94 times, with significant interest from qualified institutions (15.22 times), non-institutional buyers (55.31 times), and retail investors (12.58 times).

This IPO is a book-built issue, with the price band set between Rs 190 and Rs 200 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors was 600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 120,000. High-net-worth investors (HNIs) needed to apply for at least two lots, totaling Rs 240,000. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar.

The allotment for Pelatro IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 20. Shares of Pelatro Limited are expected to list on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, September 24.

Investors can the share allotment status on Bigshare Services.