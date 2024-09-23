How To Check Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO Allotment Status — Check GMP Today

The Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO closed its subscription period on September 20 with an overall subscription of 73.88 times, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

The IPO was a book-built issue with a total size of Rs 32.34 crore. This included a fresh issue of 48.02 lakh shares amounting to Rs 28.33 crore and an offer for sale of 6.8 lakh shares worth Rs 4.01 crore. The subscription period for the IPO began on September 17.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 57 and Rs 59 per share, with the minimum lot size being 2,000 shares. Retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs 118,000.

The allotment for Paramount Speciality Forgings IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 23. The company's shares are set to list on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of Wednesday, September 25.

Investors who bid for the issue can check their share allotment status on Purva Sharegistry India.