How To Check Paramount Dye Tec IPO Allotment Status Online
The initial public offering of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. was subscribed 50.09 times on Thursday, its final day of bidding. The SME IPO was subscribed 1.51 times on Tuesday and 0.42 times on Monday.
The Rs 28.43 crore issue received bids for 8,09,62,800 shares against 1,616,400 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 135.31 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 10.22 times. Also, the retail individual investors' portion got 36.26 times subscription.
The SME IPO was an entirely fresh issue of 24.3 lakh shares. The price band for the Paramount Dye Tec IPO was set in the range of Rs 111 to Rs 117 per share. Retail investors could bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,40,400.
The allotment of shares is set to be finalised on October 4. Paramount Dye Tec IPO shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on October 8. Investors can check the IPO allotment status on the official website of registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.
How To Check Paramount Dye Tec IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'Paramount Dye Tec Limited' from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.
Paramount Dye Tec IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Paramount Dye Tec is Rs 5 as of 9:59 a.m. on October 4, implying a 4.27% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 122 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Paramount Dye Tec IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Monday, September 30
IPO Close Date: Thursday, October 3
Basis of Allotment: Friday, October 4
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, October 7
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, October 7
Listing Date: Tuesday, October 8
About Paramount Dye Tec Limited
Paramount Dye Tec Limited, founded in January 2014, specialises in producing yarns by recycling synthetic waste fibers. The company serves the textile industry's B2B segment, offering high-quality yarns like acrylic, polyester, nylon, wool, and blends. With two manufacturing units in Punjab, the company is ISO 9001:2015 and GMP certified, ensuring top-notch quality. Paramount Dye Tec's competitive strengths include using recycled materials, providing custom yarn solutions, and expanding its spinning capacity to enhance profitability while keeping costs low. They streamline the supply chain by producing both fiber and yarn.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.