How To Check Paramount Dye Tec IPO Allotment Status Online

The initial public offering of Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. was subscribed 50.09 times on Thursday, its final day of bidding. The SME IPO was subscribed 1.51 times on Tuesday and 0.42 times on Monday.

The Rs 28.43 crore issue received bids for 8,09,62,800 shares against 1,616,400 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 135.31 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 10.22 times. Also, the retail individual investors' portion got 36.26 times subscription.