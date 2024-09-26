How To Check Manba Finance IPO Allotment Status — Details Here

The initial public offering of Manba Finance Ltd. received a massive response from the investors. The IPO concluded on Wednesday and was subscribed 224.10 times, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

The Rs 151-crore initial share sale received bids for 1,97,18,34,875 shares against 87,99,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors received a mammoth 511.65 times subscription while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 148.55 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota garnered 144.03 times subscription.

The Manba Finance IPO was subscribed 73.23 times on day two of subscription on Tuesday while it received 23.79 times subscription on the first day of bidding on Monday.

The IPO was a fresh issue of up to 1,25,70,000 equity shares. The price range for the offer was set at Rs 114-120 per share. The minimum application lot size was 125 shares.

Ahead of the IPO, Manba Finance allotted 37.7 lakh shares at Rs 120 per share to eight anchor investors, raising Rs 45.25 crore.

The allotment for the Manba Finance IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 26 and the company will likely list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on September 30.

Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO. Investors can check the Manba Finance IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. and on BSE website.