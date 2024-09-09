How To Check Mach Conferences And Events IPO Allotment Status

The initial public offering of Mach Conferences and Events Ltd. received a positive response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 196.70 on its final day on Friday.

The retail section was booked 136.49 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was filled 403.69 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) section was oversubscribed by 146.66 times, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The allotment for Mach Conferences and Events IPO will be finalised on Monday, September 9. Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on BSE website or on IPO registrar Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd's website.