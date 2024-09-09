How To Check Mach Conferences And Events IPO Allotment Status
The initial public offering of Mach Conferences and Events Ltd. received a positive response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 196.70 on its final day on Friday.
The retail section was booked 136.49 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was filled 403.69 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) section was oversubscribed by 146.66 times, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The allotment for Mach Conferences and Events IPO will be finalised on Monday, September 9. Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on BSE website or on IPO registrar Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd's website.
How To Check Mach Conferences IPO Allotment Status On Skyline Financial Services
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the Skyline Financial Services website.
Choose "Mach Conferences and Events" from the list of companies. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised)
Choose your identifier (PAN, Application number or DPID/Client ID).
Enter the required details and click on 'Submit' to check your allotment status.
How To Check Mach Conferences And Events IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Mach Conferences And Events Limited" from the Issue Name dropdown menu.
Enter your Application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Mach Conferences And Events IPO Listing Date
Mach Conferences and Events IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, September 11.
Mach Conferences And Events IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, September 4
IPO Close Date: Friday, September 6
Basis of Allotment: Monday, September 9
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, September 10
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, September 10
Listing Date: Wednesday, September 11
Mach Conferences And Events IPO Details
The Mach Conferences and Events IPO was a book-built issue valued at Rs 125.28 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 22.29 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 50.15 crore, and an offer for sale of 33.39 lakh shares, totaling Rs 75.13 crore. The price band for the SME IPO was set between Rs 214 and Rs 225 per share.
About Mach Conferences And Events
Founded in 2004, Mach Conferences and Events Limited specialises in providing comprehensive services for the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and events sector. The company offers a range of services including conference management, exhibition management, and global event planning.
As per the information on its website, the company has conducted over 300+ large and medium-size events in previous 3 years involving 30+ of the "most elite brands".