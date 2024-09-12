How To Check Kross IPO Allotment Status Online
Investors who bid for Kross IPO can check the allotment status on BSE and Kfin Technologies Ltd. Know more details here:
The initial public offering of Kross Ltd. received a robust response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Wednesday, was subscribed 16.81 times, led by demand from qualified institutional buyers.
Kross IPO received bids for 25,80,21,866 shares against 1,53,50,877 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 23.32 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 22.24 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 10.76 times subscription.
The IPO was subscribed 2.56 times on day two and 88% times on day one.
The allotment for Kross IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 12. The offer is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on September 16.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE and Kfin Technologies Ltd.
How To Check Kross IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies
Visit the official website of KFin Technologies here
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'Kross Limited' from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Submit' button to check your allotment status.
How To Check Kross IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Visit the official BSE website here:
Select 'Equity' as the issue type.
Choose 'Kross Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha.
Click the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Kross IPO Details
Kross Ltd. on Friday said it has mobilised Rs 150 crore from anchor investors. The Jamshedpur-based company's IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 250 crore by the promoters. The issue had a price band of Rs 228-240 per share.
Kross proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for the purchase of machinery and equipment, payment of debt, and funding the working capital requirements of the company. Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
Founded in 1991, Kross is a diversified player focused on manufacturing and supplying trailer axle and suspension assembly and a wide range of forged and precision machined high-performance safety critical parts for medium and heavy commercial vehicles and farm equipment segments.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.