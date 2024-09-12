How To Check Kross IPO Allotment Status Online

The initial public offering of Kross Ltd. received a robust response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Wednesday, was subscribed 16.81 times, led by demand from qualified institutional buyers.

Kross IPO received bids for 25,80,21,866 shares against 1,53,50,877 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 23.32 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 22.24 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 10.76 times subscription.

The IPO was subscribed 2.56 times on day two and 88% times on day one.

The allotment for Kross IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 12. The offer is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on September 16.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE and Kfin Technologies Ltd.