How To Check KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Allotment Status — Details Here
The initial public offering of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. was subscribed a massive 214.42 times on its third and last day of bidding on Friday. According to Chittorgarh data, the Rs 342-crore IPO received bids for 2,34,59,88,580 shares against 10,993,000 shares on offer.
Non-institutional investors subscribed 431.63 times the offer, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 253.04 times subscription. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 98.29 times.
The IPO of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration was fully subscribed within minutes of opening for share sale on Wednesday and finally ended with 24.09 times subscription. The IPO was subscribed 58.17 times on Thursday.
The Rajasthan-based company is looking to raise Rs 341.95 crore, with its maiden offering consisting of a fresh issue of 1.55 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale component. The IPO was available for public subscription in the price range of Rs 209-220 per share.
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration last week said it has raised Rs 100 crore from anchor investors.
The allotment for the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO will be finalised on Monday, September 30 and the company will likely list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on October 3.
Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO. Investors can check the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. and on BSE website.
How To Check KRN Heat IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited' from the list of companies. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
In the 'Selection Type' dropdown, choose either Application Number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN Number.
Enter the required information and complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.
How To Check KRN Heat IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose 'KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of KRN Heat IPO is Rs 270 as of 10:04 a.m. on September 30, implying a 122.73% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 490 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Funds to the tune of Rs 242.5 crore will be used for investment in wholly-owned subsidiary KRN HVAC Products for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Neemrana, Alwar, in Rajasthan. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
The Rajasthan-based company manufactures fin and tube-type heat exchangers for the heat ventilation air conditioning and refrigeration industry.
The company's entire manufacturing operations are carried out at its consolidated manufacturing facility comprising two industrial plots situated in the RIICO Industrial Area, Neemrana, Rajasthan.
(With PTI inputs)
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.