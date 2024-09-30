How To Check KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Allotment Status — Details Here

The initial public offering of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. was subscribed a massive 214.42 times on its third and last day of bidding on Friday. According to Chittorgarh data, the Rs 342-crore IPO received bids for 2,34,59,88,580 shares against 10,993,000 shares on offer.

Non-institutional investors subscribed 431.63 times the offer, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 253.04 times subscription. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 98.29 times.

The IPO of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration was fully subscribed within minutes of opening for share sale on Wednesday and finally ended with 24.09 times subscription. The IPO was subscribed 58.17 times on Thursday.

The Rajasthan-based company is looking to raise Rs 341.95 crore, with its maiden offering consisting of a fresh issue of 1.55 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale component. The IPO was available for public subscription in the price range of Rs 209-220 per share.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration last week said it has raised Rs 100 crore from anchor investors.

The allotment for the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO will be finalised on Monday, September 30 and the company will likely list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on October 3.

Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO. Investors can check the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. and on BSE website.