How To Check Jinkushal Industries Solutions IPO Allotment Status And GMP Online?
The allotment for the Jinkushal Industries IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, September 30. The unlisted shares of Jinkushal Industries were trading at a premium in the private market.
The initial public offer of Jinkushal Industries Ltd. was subscribed 65.01 times on the last day of share sale on Monday, helped by strong participation from Non-institutional buyers.
The Rs 116.15 crore IPO received bids for 43,75,69,560 shares against 67,21,048 shares on offer, as per BSE data.
The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 35.66 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 146.39 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 47.10 times.
The Jinkushal Industries IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 116.15 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 86 lakh shares, raising Rs 104.54 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 10 lakh shares, valued at Rs 11.61 crore. The price band for the IPO was between Rs 115 to Rs 121 per share.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar of the issue.
Ahead of the allotment on Tuesday, there is also a buzz around the grey market premium for the IPO. The unlisted shares of Jinkushal Industries were trading at a premium in the private market, indicating a potential gain of up to 17% when the shares debut on the market this week.
Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) of Jinkushal Industries IPO was Rs 20 as of 9:00 a.m. on September 30. With the upper end of the price band at Rs 121, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 141 (cap price plus today’s GMP), implying a potential gain of around 16.53% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Investors can check the Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment status on the websites of BSE and NSE as well as on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.
How To Check Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status On BSE?
Visit the BSE’s official IPO allotment page here https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select equity as the issue type.
From the dropdown menu, choose "Jinkushal Industries Ltd."
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click search to view your allotment status.
How To Check Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status On NSE?
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here. https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Click on Equity & SME IPO bid details.
From the company list, select "JKIPL".
Enter your PAN and application number.
Click submit to view your allotment status.
How To Check Jinkushal Industries IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services?
Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Select the company name "Jinkushal Industries Limited" from the dropdown list on the IPO allotment status page.
Enter the investor PAN Number or Application/CAF Number or DP/Client ID.
Fill in the captcha details.
Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.