How To Check Jinkushal Industries Solutions IPO Allotment Status And GMP Online?

The initial public offer of Jinkushal Industries Ltd. was subscribed 65.01 times on the last day of share sale on Monday, helped by strong participation from Non-institutional buyers.

The Rs 116.15 crore IPO received bids for 43,75,69,560 shares against 67,21,048 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 35.66 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 146.39 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 47.10 times.

The Jinkushal Industries IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 116.15 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 86 lakh shares, raising Rs 104.54 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 10 lakh shares, valued at Rs 11.61 crore. The price band for the IPO was between Rs 115 to Rs 121 per share.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar of the issue.

The allotment for the Jinkushal Industries IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, September 30. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Friday, October 3.

Ahead of the allotment on Tuesday, there is also a buzz around the grey market premium for the IPO. The unlisted shares of Jinkushal Industries were trading at a premium in the private market, indicating a potential gain of up to 17% when the shares debut on the market this week.