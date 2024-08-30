Jay Bee Laminations IPO Allotment; Step To Check Status On Registrar Website

The initial public offering of Jay Bee Laminations Limited received a robust response from the investors as the SME issue was subscribed more than 113 times on its third and final day on Thursday, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

Subscription Status: Day 3

The IPO was subscribed 113.95 times on Thrusday.

Qualified institutional buyers: 72.35 times.

Non-institutional investors: 230.10 times.

Retail investors: 87.88 times.

The allotment for Jay Bee Laminations IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 30. Investors can check the Jaybee Laminations IPO allotment status on IPO registrar website.