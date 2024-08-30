Jay Bee Laminations IPO Allotment; Step To Check Status On Registrar Website
Find below the step-by-step guide to check your Jay Bee Laminations IPO share allocation status on Bigshare Services.
The initial public offering of Jay Bee Laminations Limited received a robust response from the investors as the SME issue was subscribed more than 113 times on its third and final day on Thursday, led by demand from non-institutional investors.
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO was subscribed 113.95 times on Thrusday.
Qualified institutional buyers: 72.35 times.
Non-institutional investors: 230.10 times.
Retail investors: 87.88 times.
The allotment for Jay Bee Laminations IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 30. Investors can check the Jaybee Laminations IPO allotment status on IPO registrar website.
Steps to check Jay Bee Laminations IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services
Visit the Bigshare Services here.
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Jay Bee Laminations Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Jay Bee Laminations IPO Listing Date
The shares of Jay Bee Laminations Limited will list on NSE SME on Tuesday, September 3.
Jay Bee Laminations IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Monday, August 26
IPO Close Date: Thursday, August 29
Basis of Allotment: Friday, August 30
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, September 2
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, September 2
Listing Date: Tuesday, September 3
About Jay Bee Laminations IPO
The Jay Bee Laminations Ltd.'s initial public offering opened on Tuesday, August 27 comprises a total issue size of Rs 88.96 crores. The issue is split into a fresh issue of 45.7 lakh shares worth Rs 66.72 crores and an offer for sale of 15.23 lakh shares valued at Rs 22.24 crores.
The SME IPO was subscribed 5.21 times on Tuesday and 19.64 times on Wednesday.
The IPO's price band was set between Rs 138 and Rs 146 per share. Retail investors could apply for a minimum lot size of 1,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,46,000. High Net-Worth Individuals had to apply for a minimum of 2 lots, totaling 2,000 shares, which amounts to Rs 2,92,000.
About Jay Bee Laminations Limited
Jay Bee Laminations Limited, founded in 1988, supplies steel cores used in transformers and power equipment. They operate a large facility with advanced machines and a lab for testing their products. By the end of 2023, the company had used 84% of its production capacity and employed 277 people. Their main customers are manufacturers of transformers ranging from 11 kV to 220 kV.