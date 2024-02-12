How To Check Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Status?
The allotment of shares for Jana Small Finance Bank Limited will be finalised on Monday, February 12, 2024.
On the last day of subscription for Jana Small Finance Bank IPO, the total subscription reached 18.50 times, with institutional investors subscribing 38.75 times, non-institutional investors 25.05 times, retail investors 5.46 times and Employee reserved 1.95 times.
The IPO price band is set at Rs 393 to Rs 414 per share, with a minimum lot size of 36 shares.
The allotment of Jana Small Finance Bank IPO will be finalised today. Investors who applied for the IPO can check the share allocation status by following the steps mentioned below.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status: How to check on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Jana Small Finance Bank Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account, or PAN.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Jana Small Finance Bank Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Listing Date
Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank Limited will be listed on BSE & NSE on Wednesday, February 14.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, February 7
IPO Close Date: Friday, February 9
Basis of Allotment: Monday, February 12
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, February 13
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, February 13
Listing Date: Wednesday, February 14
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 570 crore
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 462 crore
Shares for offer for sale: 2,608,629 shares
Price band: Rs 393 to Rs 414 per share
Lot size: 36 Shares