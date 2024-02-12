How To Check Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Status?

On the last day of subscription for Jana Small Finance Bank IPO, the total subscription reached 18.50 times, with institutional investors subscribing 38.75 times, non-institutional investors 25.05 times, retail investors 5.46 times and Employee reserved 1.95 times.

The IPO price band is set at Rs 393 to Rs 414 per share, with a minimum lot size of 36 shares.

The allotment of Jana Small Finance Bank IPO will be finalised today. Investors who applied for the IPO can check the share allocation status by following the steps mentioned below.