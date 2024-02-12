NDTV ProfitIPOsHow To Check Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Status?
How To Check Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Status?

The allotment of shares for Jana Small Finance Bank Limited will be finalised on Monday, February 12, 2024.

12 Feb 2024, 08:39 AM IST
NDTV Profit
On the last day of subscription for Jana Small Finance Bank IPO, the total subscription reached 18.50 times, with institutional investors subscribing 38.75 times, non-institutional investors 25.05 times, retail investors 5.46 times and Employee reserved 1.95 times.

The IPO price band is set at Rs 393 to Rs 414 per share, with a minimum lot size of 36 shares.

The allotment of Jana Small Finance Bank IPO will be finalised today. Investors who applied for the IPO can check the share allocation status by following the steps mentioned below.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status: How to check on Kfin Technologies Limited

  • Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

  • Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.

  • Choose "Jana Small Finance Bank Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).

  • Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account, or PAN.

  • Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.

  • Complete the 'captcha'.

  • Click the "Submit" button.

  • View your allotment details.

  • Download/print the allotment status for your records.

How to check Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status on BSE

  • Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Select the issue type as 'Equity.'

  • Choose "Jana Small Finance Bank Limited" from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Listing Date

Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank Limited will be listed on BSE & NSE on Wednesday, February 14.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, February 7

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, February 9

  • Basis of Allotment: Monday, February 12

  • Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, February 13

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, February 13

  • Listing Date: Wednesday, February 14

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 570 crore

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 462 crore

  • Shares for offer for sale: 2,608,629 shares

  • Price band: Rs 393 to Rs 414 per share

  • Lot size: 36 Shares

