How To Check Innomet Advanced Materials IPO Allotment Status Online

The initial public offering of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd. witnessed a remarkable demand from investors as the SME IPO was subscribed over 300 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.

The Rs 34.24 crore issue received bids for 1,05,34,03,200 shares against 3,252,000 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

Innomet Advanced Materials IPO was subscribed 7.77 times on day two of the subscription on Thursday. It was subscribed 0.53 times on September 11, the first day of subscription.

The SME IPO was a fixed-price offer comprising an entirely fresh issue of 34.24 lakh shares. The company plans to use the money raised via the public offer for working capital requirements and capital expenditure.

The price for the offering was fixed at Rs 100 per share. Retail investors could place bids for a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, aggregating to Rs 1,20,000. High-net-worth individuals could apply for a minimum application size of 2,400 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,40,000.

Innomet Advanced Materials' IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday. The company will list on the NSE SME platform Emerge, on September 18. Investors can check the allotment status of the IPO via Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.