How To Check Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO Allotment Status
Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO was subscribed over 115 times, with allotment to be finalised on August 26. Find below the step-by-step guide to check your allotment status.
The intial public offering (IPO) of Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited received a good response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 115 times on the final day, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The SME IPO was subscribed 116.75 times on Friday.
Retail Investors: 115.57 times.
Others: 108.49 times.
The allotment for Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO will be finalised on Monday, August 26. Investors can check Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO allotment status on the website of the registrar for the IPO.
How to check Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO allotment status on registrar website
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here (registrar for the IPO):
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO Listing Date
The shares of Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, August 28.
About Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited
Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited, founded in 2012, specialises in making rigid plastic packaging. They provide products like round and square containers, twist containers, and bottles used in various industries, including paints, chemicals, cosmetics, food, and edible oil. Their manufacturing facility in Surat covers 20,000 sq. ft. and features advanced technology, including in-house design and printing, with a fully automated production line. The company serves both domestic and international markets, indirectly through export companies and third parties, and has 28 employees as of 31st March 2024.