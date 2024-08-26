How To Check Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO Allotment Status

The intial public offering (IPO) of Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited received a good response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 115 times on the final day, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The SME IPO was subscribed 116.75 times on Friday.

Retail Investors: 115.57 times.

Others: 108.49 times.

The allotment for Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO will be finalised on Monday, August 26. Investors can check Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO allotment status on the website of the registrar for the IPO.