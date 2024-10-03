How To Check HVAX Technologies IPO Allotment Status — Check GMP Today

The initial public offering of HVAX Technologies Limited concluded on October 1. The SME issue was subscribed 34.16 times by the close of the third day on Tuesday. The demand for the IPO was led by non-institutional investors who subscribed 77.92 times. Retail investors subscriptions stood at 26.69 and Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 14.02 times.

The IPO, which opened for bidding on September 27 was a book-built issue worth Rs 33.53 crore, with a fresh issue of 7.32 lakh shares. The price band was set between Rs 435 and Rs 458 per share, and retail investors had to invest a minimum of Rs 137,400 for 300 shares.

The allotment for HVAX Technologies IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, October 3, with the tentative listing date on the NSE SME scheduled for Monday, October 7.

Investors who bid for the HVAX Technologies issue can check the IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies. The shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on October 4, along with the initiation of refunds for non-allottees.