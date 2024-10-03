How To Check HVAX Technologies IPO Allotment Status — Check GMP Today
The initial public offering of HVAX Technologies Limited concluded on October 1. The SME issue was subscribed 34.16 times by the close of the third day on Tuesday. The demand for the IPO was led by non-institutional investors who subscribed 77.92 times. Retail investors subscriptions stood at 26.69 and Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 14.02 times.
The IPO, which opened for bidding on September 27 was a book-built issue worth Rs 33.53 crore, with a fresh issue of 7.32 lakh shares. The price band was set between Rs 435 and Rs 458 per share, and retail investors had to invest a minimum of Rs 137,400 for 300 shares.
The allotment for HVAX Technologies IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, October 3, with the tentative listing date on the NSE SME scheduled for Monday, October 7.
Investors who bid for the HVAX Technologies issue can check the IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies. The shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on October 4, along with the initiation of refunds for non-allottees.
How to check HVAX Technologies IPO allotment status on KFinTech
Visit the IPO allotment page on KFin Technologies here.
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'HVAX Technologies Limited' from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
HVAX Technologies IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of HVAX Technologies was Rs 15 as of 6:03 a.m. on October 3, implying a 3.28% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 473 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation
About HVAX Technologies Limited
Incorporated in 2010, HVAX Technologies Ltd. specialises in the engineering, procuring, and executing projects. The company offers primarily pharma and healthcare companies design, engineering and consultancy services.
HVAX Technologies is also involved in the sale and supply of equipment. It has a wide range of customers primarily in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospital and biotech sectors across India and internationally.