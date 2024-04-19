How To Check Grill Splendour Services IPO Allotment Status? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide
Grill Splendour Services Ltd., founded in November 2019, runs Birdy's bakeries and patisseries across Mumbai with 17 stores.
Grill Splendour Services IPO saw an overall subscription of 8.68 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:
Non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 4.59 times, and retail investors subscribed 12.78 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
Also known as Birdy's IPO, the public issue opened for subscription on April 15 and closed on April 18. It is a fixed price issue of Rs 16.47 crore. The IPO consists of entirely fresh shares, totaling 13.73 lakh shares. The issue price per share is Rs 120, and the minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares.
The allotment for Birdy's IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 19.
Investors can check Birdy's IPO allotment status on the official account of registrar for IPO - Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Birdy's IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Grill Splendour Services Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Birdy's IPO Listing Date
The shares of Grill Splendour Services Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, April 23.
Birdy's IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, April 15.
IPO Close Date: Thursday, April 18.
Basis of Allotment: Friday, April 19.
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, April 22.
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, April 22.
Listing Date: Tuesday, April 23.
About Birdy's Limited
They sell cakes, pastries, food, beverages, and desserts. Out of their 17 stores, 5 are franchise-operated, and 12 are owned by the company. They have 77 employees in different departments as of February 29, 2024.