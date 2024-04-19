How To Check Grill Splendour Services IPO Allotment Status? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

Grill Splendour Services IPO saw an overall subscription of 8.68 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:

Non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 4.59 times, and retail investors subscribed 12.78 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

Also known as Birdy's IPO, the public issue opened for subscription on April 15 and closed on April 18. It is a fixed price issue of Rs 16.47 crore. The IPO consists of entirely fresh shares, totaling 13.73 lakh shares. The issue price per share is Rs 120, and the minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares.

The allotment for Birdy's IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 19.