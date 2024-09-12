How To Check Gajanand International IPO Allotment Status Online
The initial public offering of Gajanand International Ltd., which concluded on Wednesday, was subscribed 15.27 times on the final day of bidding. The Rs 20.65 SME IPO received bids for 8,31,75,000 shares against 54,48,000 shares for offer, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.
Gajanand IPO was subscribed 4.43 times on Tuesday, and 1.03 times on the first day of bidding on Monday, led by demand from retail investors. The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 5.79 times subscription while the part for retail individual investors subscribed 24.18 times.
The SME IPO was a fixed-price issue of 57.36 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was Rs 36 per share. Retail investors could apply for a minimum of 3,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,08,000. High-net-worth individuals were required to bid for at least 6000 shares, amounting to Rs 2,16,000.
The allotment of shares is likely to be finalised by September 12.
Investors can check Gajanand International IPO allotment status on official website of the registrar for the IPO, Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
How To Check Gajanand International IPO Allotment Status On Skyline Financial Services
Visit the official website of Skyline Financial Services at skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Select 'Gajanand International Limited' from the list of companies on the 'Check Applicant Status' page. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised)
Enter the required information, which could be either the Application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN.
Click on the 'Search' button.
The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Gajanand International IPO Listing Date
The shares of Gajanand International Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Monday, September 16
Gajanand International IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Monday, September 9
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 11
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, September 12
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, September 13
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, September 13
Listing Date: Monday, September 16
About Gajanand International Limited
Gajanand International Ltd., founded in 2009 and formerly known as Gajanand Cottex Pvt. Ltd., produces contamination-free and sustainable cotton. Their main cotton products include Mech1, Shankar6, and DCH 32 varieties, grown across different states in India.
The company also produces Khol, a product made from pure cotton seeds. With an annual production capacity of 37,500 MT and easy access to raw materials and transport, Gajanand International is expanding its operations to meet market demands. As of March 2024, the company employed 22 people.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.