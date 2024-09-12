How To Check Gajanand International IPO Allotment Status Online

The initial public offering of Gajanand International Ltd., which concluded on Wednesday, was subscribed 15.27 times on the final day of bidding. The Rs 20.65 SME IPO received bids for 8,31,75,000 shares against 54,48,000 shares for offer, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.

Gajanand IPO was subscribed 4.43 times on Tuesday, and 1.03 times on the first day of bidding on Monday, led by demand from retail investors. The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 5.79 times subscription while the part for retail individual investors subscribed 24.18 times.

The SME IPO was a fixed-price issue of 57.36 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was Rs 36 per share. Retail investors could apply for a minimum of 3,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,08,000. High-net-worth individuals were required to bid for at least 6000 shares, amounting to Rs 2,16,000.

The allotment of shares is likely to be finalised by September 12.