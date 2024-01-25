EPACK Durable IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status

NDTV ProfitIPOsEPACK Durable IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status
EPACK Durable IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

25 Jan 2024, 08:30 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;https://epackdurable.com/</p></div>
source: https://epackdurable.com/

EPACK Durable, a company offering innovative packaging solutions, recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on January 24, 2024. On the last day, total subscriptions reached 16.37 times, Institutional investors subscribed 25.50 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 28.10 times. Retail investors also participated actively with a subscription of 6.29 times.

Allotment of shares for EPACK Durable Limited will be finalised on Thursday, January 25.

How to check EPACK Durable IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited

  • Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

  • Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.

  • Choose "EPACK Durable Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).

  • Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

  • Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.

  • Complete the 'captcha'.

  • Click the "Submit" button.

  • View your allotment details.

  • Download/print the allotment status for your records.

How to check EPACK Durable IPO allotment status on BSE

  • Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Select the issue type as 'Equity.'

  • Choose "EPACK Durable Limited" from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

Shares of EPACK Durable IPO are set to be listed on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, January 30.

EPACK Durable IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Friday, January 19, 2024

  • IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

  • Basis of Allotment: Thursday, January 25, 2024

  • Initiation of Refunds: Monday, January 29, 2024

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, January 29, 2024

  • Listing Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

