EPACK Durable IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status

EPACK Durable, a company offering innovative packaging solutions, recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on January 24, 2024. On the last day, total subscriptions reached 16.37 times, Institutional investors subscribed 25.50 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 28.10 times. Retail investors also participated actively with a subscription of 6.29 times.

Allotment of shares for EPACK Durable Limited will be finalised on Thursday, January 25.