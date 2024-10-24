How To Check Deepak Builders IPO Allotment Status — Details Here

The initial public offer of engineering and construction company Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd. received 41.54 times subscription on the last day of the share sale on Wednesday.

The Rs 260 crore IPO got bids for 37,24,79,872 shares against 89,67,061 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The non-institutional investors part fetched 82.47 times subscription while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 39.79 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 13.91 times subscription.

The Deepak Builders & Engineers India IPO received 12.04 times subscription on the second day of the share sale on Tuesday. The IPO received bids 4.12 times the offer on the first day on Monday.

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 78.01 crore through anchor investors on Friday, allotting 38.42 lakh shares at Rs 203 per share.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to 1.07 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 21,10,000 equity shares. The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 192-203 per share. Fedex Securities Private Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the offer.

The allotment for the Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO will be finalised on October 24. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on October 28.

Investors can check the Deepak Builders IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Kfin Technologies Ltd. and on the BSE website.