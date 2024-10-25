How To Check Danish Power IPO Allotment Status — Details Here

The initial public offering of Danish Power Ltd. received a massive response from investors as the SME IPO was subscribed 126.65 times on the third and final day of bidding on Thursday. Notably, the Rs 197.90-crore IPO is the largest ever in the SME segment.

Danish Power IPO received bids for 44,11,45,800 shares against 34,83,300 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 275.92 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 104.79 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 79.88 times subscription.

Danish Power IPO was subscribed 21.34 times on day two of the subscription on Oct. 23. It was subscribed 4.19 times on Oct. 22, the first day of subscription.

The IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 52.08 lakh shares worth Rs 197.90 crore. The Danish Power IPO price band was set at Rs 360-380 per share. Retail investors were required to buy at least 300 shares in a single lot, totalling a minimum investment of Rs 1.14 lakh per application.

The allotment of shares in the Danish Power IPO will take place on Oct. 25. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 28. Shares of Danish Power are likely to list on Oct. 29 on the NSE SME platform, Emerge.

Investors can check the Danish Power IPO allotment status through Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.– the registrar for the issue.