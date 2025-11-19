How To Check Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment Status Online? Find Latest GMP
Shares of Capillary Technologies are expected to list at a premium of around 11% when the debut on the bourses this week.
The allotment for the Capillary Technologies IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, November 19, and the company's shares will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on November 21.
The initial public offering of Capillary Technologies was fully subscribed on the last day of bidding on Tuesday. According to BSE data, investors have bid for over 443.89 crore shares against the 83,83,430 shares on offer so far on Tuesday, subscribing 52.95 times.
NIIs and QIBs led the demand, subscribing 69.84 and 57.27 times, respectively. The Retail Investors' portion was oversubscribed 15.82 times.
Investors can check the Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
How To Check Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the MUFG Intime website - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Capillary Technologies Ltd." from the dropdown list for company names.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
How To Check Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Capillary Technologies Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment Status On NSE Website
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.
Select "CAPILLARY" as the issue symbol.
Enter PAN and Application Number.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Capillary Technologies IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Capillary Technologies IPO was Rs 62 as of 8:00 a.m. on November 19. This means the company's unlisted shares were trading at Rs 639 in the private market, indicating a listing gain of around 10.75% ahead of the debut this week.
This is the highest GMP recorded for the IPO, since the previous best of Rs 50, when the mainboard offer opened for subscription. The spike in the GMP trend is more noteworthy given that it had been trading flat before the IPO launch.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund its cloud infrastructure, invest in research, design, and development of products and platform, buy computers, fund inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.