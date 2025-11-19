How To Check Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment Status Online? Find Latest GMP

The allotment for the Capillary Technologies IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, November 19, and the company's shares will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on November 21.

The initial public offering of Capillary Technologies was fully subscribed on the last day of bidding on Tuesday. According to BSE data, investors have bid for over 443.89 crore shares against the 83,83,430 shares on offer so far on Tuesday, subscribing 52.95 times.

NIIs and QIBs led the demand, subscribing 69.84 and 57.27 times, respectively. The Retail Investors' portion was oversubscribed 15.82 times.

Investors can check the Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India by following the step-by-step guide provided below.