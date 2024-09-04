Boss Packaging Solutions IPO Share Allotment; How To Check Status

Boss Packaging Solutions IPO concluded it's subscription period with an oversubscription of more than 130 times on the final day of bidding, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The SME IPO was subscribed 136.21 times on Tuesday.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 103.80 times.

Retail Investors: 165.29 times.

The allotment for Boss Packaging Solutions IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, September 4. Investors who bid for the issue can check Boss Packaging Solutions IPO allotment status on IPO registrar website.

KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.