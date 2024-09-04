Boss Packaging Solutions IPO Share Allotment; How To Check Status
Investors who bid for the issue of Boss Packaging Solutions can check the SME IPO share allotment status on the website of KFin Technologies.
Boss Packaging Solutions IPO concluded it's subscription period with an oversubscription of more than 130 times on the final day of bidding, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The SME IPO was subscribed 136.21 times on Tuesday.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 103.80 times.
Retail Investors: 165.29 times.
The allotment for Boss Packaging Solutions IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, September 4. Investors who bid for the issue can check Boss Packaging Solutions IPO allotment status on IPO registrar website.
KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.
How to check Boss Packaging Solutions IPO allotment status on KFintech
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Boss Packaging Solutions Limited" from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Boss Packaging Solutions IPO Listing Date
The shares of Boss Packaging Solutions Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, September 6.
Boss Packaging Solutions IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Friday, August 30
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, September 3
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, September 4
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, September 5
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, September 5
Listing Date: Friday, September 6
About Boss Packaging Solutions IPO
This fixed price issue, valued at Rs 8.41 crore, involved the fresh issuance of 12.74 lakh shares for Rs 66 per share. Investors were required to apply for a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 132,000 for retail investors. The subscription period for the IPO opened on August 30 and concluded on September 3. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Boss Packaging Solutions IPO. The market maker for Boss Packaging Solutions IPO was B.N. Rathi Securities.
About Boss Packaging Solutions Limited
Boss Packaging Solutions Limited, founded in January 2012, specializes in manufacturing, supplying, and exporting a range of packaging, capping, and filling machines. Their products include labeling machines, conveyors, turntables, web sealers, and sleeve applicators. The company serves various industries like food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and more. Over the years, they've supplied machines to numerous customers across India and abroad. As of March 2024, they have a team of 64 employees, including both skilled and unskilled workers