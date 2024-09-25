BikeWo GreenTech IPO: Check Allotment Status, GMP Today And Listing Date

The initial public offering of BikeWo GreenTech received a good response from the investors as the SME issue was subscribed 41.82 times on its final day. The demand for the IPO was led by retail investors who subscribed 61.04 times.

The initial share sale of BikeWo GreenTech Ltd. opened for subscription on September 20 and closed on September 24. The BikeWo GreenTech IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 38.86 lakh shares totalling Rs 24.08 crore. The SME issue of BikeWo GreenTech was subscribed 1.28 times on Day 1 and 9.69 times on Day 2.

The allotment for BikeWo GreenTech SME IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, September 25. Shares of BikeWo GreenTech Limited will list on NSE SME (Emerge) with a tentative listing date of Friday, September 27.

Investors who bid for the issue can check BikeWo GreenTech IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services. Successful applicants will receive shares in their demat accounts on September 26. The company will initiate refunds for non-allottees on the same day.