BikeWo GreenTech IPO: Check Allotment Status, GMP Today And Listing Date
The allotment for BikeWo GreenTech SME IPO will be finalised today. The grey market premium (GMP) of BikeWo GreenTech IPO is Rs 7 as of 6:03 a.m. on September 25
The initial public offering of BikeWo GreenTech received a good response from the investors as the SME issue was subscribed 41.82 times on its final day. The demand for the IPO was led by retail investors who subscribed 61.04 times.
The initial share sale of BikeWo GreenTech Ltd. opened for subscription on September 20 and closed on September 24. The BikeWo GreenTech IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 38.86 lakh shares totalling Rs 24.08 crore. The SME issue of BikeWo GreenTech was subscribed 1.28 times on Day 1 and 9.69 times on Day 2.
The allotment for BikeWo GreenTech SME IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, September 25. Shares of BikeWo GreenTech Limited will list on NSE SME (Emerge) with a tentative listing date of Friday, September 27.
Investors who bid for the issue can check BikeWo GreenTech IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services. Successful applicants will receive shares in their demat accounts on September 26. The company will initiate refunds for non-allottees on the same day.
How to check BikeWo GreenTech IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services
Visit the IPO allotment page on Bigshare Services here.
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'BikeWo GreenTech Limited' from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.
BikeWo GreenTech IPO GMP On Allotment Day
The grey market premium (GMP) of BikeWo GreenTech IPO is Rs 7 as of 6:03 a.m. on September 25, implying an 11.29% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 69 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
BikeWo GreenTech IPO Overall Subscription Status
The IPO was subscribed 41.82 times on Tuesday
Qualified institutions: 43.03 times
Non-institutional buyers: 22.48 times
Retail investors: 61.04 times
BikeWo GreenTech IPO Details
The price band of the issue was set at Rs 59 to Rs 62 per equity share. Retail investors could participate in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 1,24,000 at the upper end of the price band.
BigShare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue, while Khandwala Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the BikeWo GreenTech IPO. Aftertrade Broking Pvt. was been appointed market maker for the initial share sale.