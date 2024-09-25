How To Check Avi Ansh Textile IPO Allotment Status

The Avi Ansh Textile IPO was subscribed 8.32 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The SME IPO was subscribed 4.08 times on Day 2 and 1.16 times on Day 1.

Investors who applied for the SME issue can check Avi Ansh Textile IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services. Allotment will be followed by the initiation of refunds for the non-allottees and credit of shares to demat accounts of successful bidders on September 26.