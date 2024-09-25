How To Check Avi Ansh Textile IPO Allotment Status
The grey market premium (GMP) of Avi Ansh Textile Limited IPO is Rs 2 as of 1:55 p.m. on September 5, implying a 3.23% gain over the IPO price
The Avi Ansh Textile IPO was subscribed 8.32 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The SME IPO was subscribed 4.08 times on Day 2 and 1.16 times on Day 1.
Investors who applied for the SME issue can check Avi Ansh Textile IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services. Allotment will be followed by the initiation of refunds for the non-allottees and credit of shares to demat accounts of successful bidders on September 26.
How to check Avi Ansh Textile IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd
Visit the IPO allotment page on Skyline Financial Services here
Select 'Avi Ansh Textile Limited' from the list of companies on the check applicant status page.
Enter the required information, which could be either the Application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN.
Click on the 'Search' button.
The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Avi Ansh Textile IPO GMP on Allotment day
The grey market premium (GMP) of Avi Ansh Textile Limited IPO is Rs 2 as of 1:55 p.m. on September 5, implying a 3.23% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 64 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Avi Ansh Textile IPO Details
The initial public offering of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd. opened for subscription on September 20 and closed on September 24. The offering was entirely a fresh issue of 41.94 lakh shares to raise Rs 26 crore from the market. The offering was a fixed price issue, offering shares at Rs 62 apiece. Retail investors could participate in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,24,000 for one lot.
The company has appointed Skyline Financial Services Pvt. as the registrar for the issue whereas 3Dimension Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of Avi Ansh Textile IPO.
Nikunj Stock Brokers Ltd. is the market maker of the offering.