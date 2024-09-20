How To Check Arkade Developers IPO Allotment Status — Latest GMP Details Here

The initial public offering of Arkade Developers Ltd. received a massive response from the investors. The IPO concluded on Thursday and was subscribed 106.83 times, led by demand from institutional and non-institutional buyers.

The Rs 410 crore IPO received bids for 2,54,00,26,280 shares against 2,37,75,719 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 163 times while the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 163.16 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) garnered 51.39 times bidding. The employee portion was subscribed 50.49 times.

The 4-day IPO was subscribed 31.73 times on Wednesday. It was subscribed 17.41 times on Tuesday and 6.31 times on Monday, the first day of subscription.

The Mumbai-based realty player's maiden issue consists completely of a fresh issue of 3.2 crore shares, aggregating Rs 410 crore.

The allotment for Arkade Developers IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 20. The company is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 24.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE and Bigshare Services Ltd.