Afcom Holdings IPO: Check Allotment Status And Listing Date

The initial public offering of Afcom Holdings Limited received a robust response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 300 times at the end of day 3, led by strong demand from non-institutional buyers.

Afcom Holdings IPO wassubscribed 303.03 times on Tuesday.

Qualified Institutions: 186.23 times.

Retail Investors: 202.83 times.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 697.88 times.

- as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The allotment for Afcom Holdings IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, August 7. Investors who bid for the SME IPO can check the allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd by following the steps provided below.