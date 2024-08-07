Afcom Holdings IPO: Check Allotment Status And Listing Date
The IPO of Picture Post Studios Limited was highly successful, being subscribed 303.03 times, driven by strong demand from non-institutional buyers.
The initial public offering of Afcom Holdings Limited received a robust response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 300 times at the end of day 3, led by strong demand from non-institutional buyers.
Afcom Holdings IPO wassubscribed 303.03 times on Tuesday.
Qualified Institutions: 186.23 times.
Retail Investors: 202.83 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 697.88 times.
- as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The allotment for Afcom Holdings IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, August 7. Investors who bid for the SME IPO can check the allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd by following the steps provided below.
How to check Afcom Holdings IPO allotment status on Link Intime India?
Visit the official website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Choose " Afcom Holdings Limited" from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Afcom Holdings IPO allotment status on BSE?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Afcon Holdings Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Afcom Holdings IPO Listing Date
The shares of Afcom Holdings limited are set to list on BSE SME on Friday, August 9.
Afcon Holdings IPO: All You Need To Know
The SME IPO aimsto raise Rs 73.83 crore through the fresh issue of 68.36 lakh shares. The subscription period for the Afcom Holdings IPO, which opened on August 2, concluded on August 6. Investors had the opportunity to subscribe to the shares priced between Rs 102 and Rs 108 each, with a minimum investment requirement of Rs 129,600 for retail investors.
GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Afcom Holdings IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Afcom Holdings IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking. As per the company's red herring prospectus, the company offered 6,836,400 shares out of which 19.57% was reserved for QIB, 14.24% to non-institutional investors, 33.28% to retail investors and 27.73% to anchor investors.
About Afcom Holdings Limited
Afcom Holdings Limited, founded in February 2013, specialises in transporting cargo between airports. The company has General Sales and Service Agents (GSSAs) in several countries, including India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan. They operate cargo flights to ASEAN countries like Singapore, Indonesia, and Brunei, with a strong focus on Singapore. On September 24, 2021, Afcom Holdings signed an agreement with the Air Logistics Group to act as their GSSA in far-eastern countries. Additionally, on October 13, 2022, they partnered with Taylor Logistics Private Limited, part of the TTK Group, to serve as their GSSA in India.