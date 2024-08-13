Aesthetik Engineers IPO: Check Allotment Status And Listing Date

The intial public offering (IPO) of Aesthetik Engineers Limited received a tremendous response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 700 times on the final day, led by huge demand from non-institutional buyers.

The SME IPO was subscribed 705.26 times by Monday, August 12, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 1,933.96 times.

Retail Investors: 461.58 times.

Qualified Institutions: 207.31 times.

The allotment for Aesthetik Engineers IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, August 13. Investors who bid for the issue can check Aesthetik Engineers IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.