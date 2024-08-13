Aesthetik Engineers IPO: Check Allotment Status And Listing Date
The SME issue of Aesthetik Engineers Limited was subscribed 705.26 times on the final day of subscription. Find below the step-by-step guide to check your share allotment status.
The intial public offering (IPO) of Aesthetik Engineers Limited received a tremendous response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 700 times on the final day, led by huge demand from non-institutional buyers.
The SME IPO was subscribed 705.26 times by Monday, August 12, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 1,933.96 times.
Retail Investors: 461.58 times.
Qualified Institutions: 207.31 times.
The allotment for Aesthetik Engineers IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, August 13. Investors who bid for the issue can check Aesthetik Engineers IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
How to check Aesthetik Engineers IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial?
Visit the official website of Skyline Financial Services here: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php.
Select "Aesthetik Engineers Limited" from the list of companies on the check applicant status page.
Enter the required information, which could be either the Application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN.
Click on the "Search" button.
The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Aesthetik Engineers IPO Listing Date
The shares of Aesthetik Engineers Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, August 16.
About Aesthetik Engineers IPO
The SME issue of Aesthetik Engineers Limited is a book-built issue of Rs. 26.47 crore comprised of a fresh issue of 45.64 lakh shares. The subscription period for the Aesthetik Engineers IPO began on August 8 and concluded on August 12. The issue offered shares at a price band of Rs. 55 to Rs. 58 per share, with the minimum investment requirement being Rs. 116,000 for retail investors equivalent to 2000 shares. The minimum lot size investment for HNI was 4,000 shares equating to Rs. 2,32,000.
Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Aesthetik Engineers IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the SME IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers.
As per the company's red herring prospectus, the IPO offered 4,564,000 shares out of which 18.97% was reserved for QIB, 14.29% was reserved for Non-institutional investors, 33.26% reserved for Retail investors and 28.40% reserved for Anchor investors.
About Aesthetik Engineers Limited
Aesthetik Engineers Limited, founded in 2003, specialises in interior design and the design, manufacture, and installation of façade systems. The company offers architectural façades, aluminium doors and windows, railings, stairs, and Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) for various projects. Their production facility in Howrah, Kolkata, spans 3,000 square meters, and as of June 30, 2024, the company employs 52 permanent staff.