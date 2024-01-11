Homebuilder Raises $162 Million At Top Of Range In First Notable U.S. IPO Of 2024

Listings are pending for more than 180 companies that have filed for IPOs in the past year. This month, Wilson tennis racket maker Amer Sports Inc. and KKR & Co.-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc. submitted their filings. Amer Sports is targeting more than $1 billion and could be valued at as much as $10 billion, while BrightSpring had been planning to raise about $1 billion in its IPO, Bloomberg News has reported.