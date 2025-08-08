How To Check Highway Infrastructure IPO Allotment Status And What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Listing?

After the robust subscription, the company will finalise the Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment status on Friday, August 8.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Highway Infrastructure Ltd. was oversubscribed more than 300 times on the last day of bidding on August 7. The IPO received bids for more than 482.27 crore shares against 1.6 crore shares on offer, as per the NSE data.

Ahead of the allotment today, the grey market premium for the mainboard issue has also been trending.

Here's all you need to know about the Highway Infrastructure IPO, including the latest GMP ahead of listing, how to check allotment status, listing date, and more.