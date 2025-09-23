Hexagon Nutrition Files Draft Papers With SEBI For IPO
The Hexagon Nutrition public offer will include only an offer for sale segment of 3.08 crore shares.
Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday to raise funds via an initial public offering. The public offer will include only an offer for sale segment of 3.08 crore shares.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd.
Arun Purushottam Kelkar and Subhash Purushottam Kelkar are the promoters offloading stake in the OFS, offering 15 lakh shares and 2.41 crore shares respectively.
Other entities offering shares for sale include promoter groups Nutan Subhash Kelkar and Aditya Kelkar offloading 36 lakh and 21 lakh shares each.
Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd. and Catalyst Capital Partners Pvt. Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.
Hexagon Nutrition is a differentiated, research-driven pure-play nutrition company with a holistic presence across the nutritional spectrum. The company's product portfolio spans micronutrient premixes, therapeutic and clinical nutrition, and solutions aimed at combating malnutrition.
According to a CARE Report, Hexagon Nutrition is among the largest premix players in India, supplying customised vitamin and mineral premixes to leading domestic and multinational FMCG companies.
The revenue from operations in fiscal 2025 rose 9.1% to Rs 324.9 crore in comparison to Rs 297.7 crore. The profit for the financial year 2025 doubled to Rs 24.3 crore from Rs 12.2 crore reported in financial year ended March 2024.