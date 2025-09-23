Hexagon Nutrition Files Draft Papers With SEBI For IPO

Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday to raise funds via an initial public offering. The public offer will include only an offer for sale segment of 3.08 crore shares.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd.

Arun Purushottam Kelkar and Subhash Purushottam Kelkar are the promoters offloading stake in the OFS, offering 15 lakh shares and 2.41 crore shares respectively.

Other entities offering shares for sale include promoter groups Nutan Subhash Kelkar and Aditya Kelkar offloading 36 lakh and 21 lakh shares each.