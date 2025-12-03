Here's What Aequs IPO GMP Signals As Mainboard Offer Opens for Subscription

Aequs Ltd., Bengaluru-based precision component manufacturer specialising in aerospace solutions, is all set to launch its initial public offering on Wednesday, December 3. The mainboard issue will remain open for bidding until Friday, December 5.

The anticipation for the IPO has been building up since the last few days, as the grey market premium for the mainboard IPO has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts.

The grey market premium for the mainboard offer has shown marginal, yet consistent gains since the announcement of the IPO price band. This indicates strong interest among investors (especially private market investors) who would gauge the performance of the public issue based on market sentiment. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.

Here’s all you need to know about the Aequs IPO, including the latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band, important dates and other key details.