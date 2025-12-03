Here's What Aequs IPO GMP Signals As Mainboard Offer Opens for Subscription
The GMP for Aequs IPO has gained by 16% since November 28, when the company finalised the price band.
Aequs Ltd., Bengaluru-based precision component manufacturer specialising in aerospace solutions, is all set to launch its initial public offering on Wednesday, December 3. The mainboard issue will remain open for bidding until Friday, December 5.
The anticipation for the IPO has been building up since the last few days, as the grey market premium for the mainboard IPO has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts.
The grey market premium for the mainboard offer has shown marginal, yet consistent gains since the announcement of the IPO price band. This indicates strong interest among investors (especially private market investors) who would gauge the performance of the public issue based on market sentiment. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.
Here’s all you need to know about the Aequs IPO, including the latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band, important dates and other key details.
Aequs IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Aequs IPO was Rs 46.5 as of 8:00 a.m. on December 3. The latest GMP signals that the unlisted shares of Aequs Ltd. werehave been trading at Rs 170.5 per share in the private market, implying a premium of 37.50%, over the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 124 per share.
Note: GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Aequs IPO: Issue Size, Price Band, Lot Size
The Aequs IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 921.81 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.4 crore shares, amounting to Rs 670 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 2.03 crore shares worth Rs 251.81 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 118 to Rs 124 per share. The lot size per application is 120 shares. Retail bidders are required to apply for at least one lot, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,880 at the upper end of the price band. The minimum application size for small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) is 14 lots, aggregating to an investment of Rs 2,08,320. In comparison, the big NIIs need to apply for at least 68 lots, amounting to Rs 10,11,840.
JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while the issue registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Aequs IPO: Important Dates
The share allotment status for the Aequs IPO is scheduled to be finalised on Monday, December 8. The company is expected to initiate refunds and share transfers to Demat accounts on December 9.
Shares of Aequs Ltd. are expected to list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, December 10.
Aequs IPO: Use Of IPO Proceeds
The company has proposed to use a major portion of the IPO funds for repayment of debts. A portion of the funds will also be used for capital expenditure for the purchase of machinery and equipment. The company will utilise remaining funds for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.
About Aequs Ltd
Aequs Ltd. is a diversified precision component manufacturing company. It specialises in aerospace solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes components for engine systems, landing systems, cargo and interiors, structures, assemblies and turning for the aerospace clients. It has also expanded into consumer electronics, plastics and consumer durables in the last few years.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.
GMP Disclaimer: The final listing price is determined by the official price discovery mechanism on the stock exchange on listing day, which is influenced by official subscription data, anchor investor interest, and overall market conditions, not just the GMP.