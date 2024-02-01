Harshdeep Hortico IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Harshdeep Hortico Limited will be finalised on Thursday, February 1
The subscription period for Harshdeep Hortico IPO concluded on January 31, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 131.69 times, with institutional investors subscribing 213.53 times, non-institutional buyers at 181.95 times, and retail investors at 98.25 times.
The IPO price band was set between Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application was 3000 shares. Retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs135,000, while High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) had a minimum lot size of 2 lots (6,000 shares) requiring an investment of Rs 270,000.
Investors can check Harshdeep Hortico IPO allotment status on the official website of registrar for the IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the BSE website.
How to check Harshdeep Hortico IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd
Visit the website of Link Intime at https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html
Select "Harshdeep Hortico Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check Harshdeep Hortico IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Harshdeep Hortico Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Harshdeep Hortico IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, January 29
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 31
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, February 1
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, February 2
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, February 2
Listing Date: Monday, February 5
Harshdeep Hortico IPO Listing Date
Harshdeep Hortico IPO will list on BSE SME on Monday, February 5, 2024.
About Harshdeep Hortico Limited
Harshdeep Hortico Limited designs and sells a variety of pots and planters for indoor and outdoor use. They also offer outdoor furniture using Roto Moulding. With manufacturing facilities in Bhiwandi and Pune, stores in Delhi, Pune, and Rajahmundry, and distributors in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Visakhapatnam, they reach customers in 27 Indian states and several overseas countries. The company, with over 125 employees as of September 30, 2023, also sells its products online through platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as on social media.