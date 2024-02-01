Harshdeep Hortico IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for Harshdeep Hortico IPO concluded on January 31, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 131.69 times, with institutional investors subscribing 213.53 times, non-institutional buyers at 181.95 times, and retail investors at 98.25 times.

The IPO price band was set between Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application was 3000 shares. Retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs135,000, while High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) had a minimum lot size of 2 lots (6,000 shares) requiring an investment of Rs 270,000.

The allotment for the Harshdeep Hortico IPO will be finalised on Thursday, February 1, 2024.