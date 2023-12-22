Happy Forgings Limited IPO Allotment Date & Where To Check Allotment Status

Happy Forgings IPO, which opened for subscription on December 19, witnessed an impressive total subscription of 82.04 times. Institutional investors showed substantial interest, subscribing 220.48 times, while non-institutional investors and retail investors subscribed 62.17 times and 15.09 times, respectively.

The Happy Forgings IPO, valued at Rs 1,008.59 crores, is a combination of a fresh issue of 0.47 crore shares amounting to Rs 400.00 crores and an offer for sale of 0.72 crore shares totalling Rs 608.59 crores. The issue is set within a price band of Rs 808 to Rs 850 per share, with a minimum lot size of 17 shares.