Happy Forgings IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Happy Forgings Ltd.'s initial public offering to raise up to Rs 1,008.60 crore opened on Tuesday. Investors can subscribe to the offer till Dec. 21.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 608.6 crore. The company has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 808 to Rs 850. The minimum order lot is 17.

The company raised Rs 302.5 crore from anchor investors.