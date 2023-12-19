Happy Forgings IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates
Happy Forgings Ltd.'s initial public offering to raise up to Rs 1,008.60 crore opened on Tuesday. Investors can subscribe to the offer till Dec. 21.
The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 608.6 crore. The company has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 808 to Rs 850. The minimum order lot is 17.
The company raised Rs 302.5 crore from anchor investors.
IPO Details
Issue opens: Dec. 19.
Issue closes: Dec. 21.
Total issue size: Rs 1,008 crore.
Price band: Rs 808–850 per share.
Lot size: 17 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Business
Happy Forgings Ltd is the fourth largest engineering led manufacturer of complex and safety critical, heavy forged and high precision machined components in India as of Fiscal 2023 in terms of forgings capacity. The company primarily caters to domestic and global original equipment manufacturers-manufacturing commercial vehicles in the automotive sector.
It also serves a wide range of industries, in the non-automotive sector, farm equipment, off-highway vehicles, and industrial machinery for oil and gas, power generation, railways, and wind turbine sectors.
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO has been subscribed 0.66 times, or 66%, as of 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Institutional investors: Zero times.
Non-institutional investors: 0.66 times, or 66%.
Retail investors: 1.01 times