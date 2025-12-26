Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO: Steps To Check Allotment, GMP Trends And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. witnessed a positive investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 5.21 times. The IPO received applications for 6,89,69,088 shares compared to 1,32,26,880 shares on offer during the three-day bidding period from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 1.06 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their segment 5.73 times. The retail quota was booked 19 times.

The share allotment status for the Gujarat Kidney IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, Dec. 26.

The Rs 250.8-crore book-built issue comprised entirely a fresh issuance of 2.2 crore equity shares. The IPO price band was fixed between Rs 108 to Rs 114.

Successful applicants will receive shares in their Demat accounts on Dec. 29. Refunds for non-allottees will also be processed the same day.

The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Dec. 30. Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. will be listed on the NSE and BSE.

Nirbhay Capital Services Pvt Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd. is the issue registrar.