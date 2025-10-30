Groww Sets IPO Price Range For Rs 6,632-Crore Issue Opening Nov 3

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent of India’s largest investment platform Groww, announced the price range for its initial public offering launching next week.

The IPO will be open between Nov. 4 and Nov. 7. The book-building offer consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 55.7 crore shares worth up to Rs 5,572 crore.

Investors can place bids in the price range of Rs 95 and Rs 100, according to a public advertisement. The minimum bid lot size is 150 equity shares of face value of Rs 2, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000 on the upper price band.

The portion for retail investors is capped at 10% of the IPO offer.

Groww will seek investments from large institutions via the anchor round on Nov. 4.

The company will finalise the share allotment on Nov. 10 and credit them by Nov. 11 into the demat accounts. Groww will list on the stock market on Nov. 12.

Based on the upper price band, the company is valued at Rs 92,074 crore.