Groww Mobilises Rs 2,984 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, on Monday garnered a little over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Government of Singapore.

This came just a day before the opening of the company's Rs 6,632 crore initial share-sale for public subscription.

The anchor book saw participation from 102 funds, including the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

On the domestic front, major mutual funds, including HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra MF, Nippon India MF, SBI MF, Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Mirae Asset, Motilal Oswal MF and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, participated in the offering.