Groww IPO Subscription Opens On Tuesday: Price Band To GMP — Here's All You Need To Know

Discount stockbroker Groww's parent company Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. is set to open its initial public offering worth Rs 6,632 crore for subscription on Tuesday.

The Groww IPO offer consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 55.7 crore shares worth up to Rs 5,572 crore.

Investors offloading their stake in the platform include Peak XV, Y Combinator, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and Kauffman Fellows.

The bankers handling the offer include JPMorgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup, Axis Capital, Citigroup and Motilal Oswal.

Investors can place bids in the price range of Rs 95 and Rs 100, according to a public advertisement. The minimum bid lot size is 150 equity shares of face value of Rs 2, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000 on the upper price band.

The portion for retail investors is capped at 10% of the IPO offer. Based on the upper price band, the company is valued at Rs 92,074 crore.