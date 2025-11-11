Groww IPO: Listing Date, Expected Share Price, And Latest GMP Trends

The listing of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww IPO) will be in focus as investors await the company's debut on the stock market.

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited (Groww IPO) will list on the BSE and NSE on, Wednesday, November 12. The share allotment status for the Groww IPO was finalised on Monday, November 10. Successful bidders were allotted the shares on Tuesday, November 11, and refunds were also issued on the same day.

Despite the Groww IPO closing with an overwhelming 17.60 times subscription, the Grey Market Premium (GMP), an unofficial barometer of listing expectations, has slid from a high of Rs 16.5 to Rs 6. This means GMP has declined by as much as 64%. However, the current GMP still indicates positive listing gains of up to 6% for investors, while a muted GMP suggests investors are turning cautious about near-term listing gains.

According to BSE data, the Rs 6,632.30-crore IPO received bids for 641.87 crore shares against 36.48 crore shares on offer.

Here’s a look at what the latest market trends indicate for the IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures.