Groww IPO: Is The Listing Pop In Jeopardy As Grey Market Premium Declines?

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Groww IPO stood at Rs 11 per share as of 8:00 a.m. on November 7. Based on the upper price band of Rs 100, this premium suggests that unlisted shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures were trading at an approximate premium of 11% in the private market.

While the GMP for the mainboard offer had initially increased ahead of its launch on November 4, it has since shown a consistent decline over the last few days. The highest GMP recorded for the Groww IPO was Rs 16.7 on November 1, which then slid to Rs 16.5 on November 3. A further drop was observed when the GMP touched Rs 14 on November 4, the day the IPO opened.

For context, the lowest GMP recorded for the Groww IPO was Rs 10 on October 28.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data from InvestorGain.