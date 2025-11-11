Groww IPO Headed For A Muted Or Discounted Listing? Here's What Grey Market Trends Suggest

The listing of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the company's debut on the stock market this week.

The share allotment status for the Groww IPO was finalised on Monday, November 10. Successful bidders will be allotted the shares on Tuesday, November 11. Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww IPO) will list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 12.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww) was subscribed 17.60 times on its third and last day of bidding on Friday. According to BSE data, the Rs 6,632.30-crore IPO received bids for 641.87 crore shares against 36.48 crore shares on offer.

Ahead of its listing, there are mixed sentiments around the Bengaluru-based fintech company's debut.

Despite the strong subscription, the Grey Market Premium (GMP), an unofficial barometer of listing expectations, has slid from a high of Rs 16.5 to just Rs 4. The GMP for the mainboard offer has declined significantly (as much as 76%) since the IPO opened for subscription on November 4.